Altimmune jumps 99%

Thinly traded nano cap Altimmune (ALT +99.1% ) is up on an 11x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 387K shares.

A couple of weeks ago, it announced positive mid-stage data on its intranasal egg-free flu vaccine candidate NasoVax.

Other pipeline candidates include Phase 1-stage HepTcell for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, anthrax vaccines and cancer immunotherapeutic Oncosyn.

Last week, it executed a 1:30 reverse split of its common shares.

On the working capital front, at the end of June it had $4.2M in quick assets while operations consumed $3.2M during H1.