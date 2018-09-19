Altimmune jumps 99%

Thinly traded nano cap Altimmune (ALT +99.1%) is up on an 11x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 387K shares.
A couple of weeks ago, it announced positive mid-stage data on its intranasal egg-free flu vaccine candidate NasoVax.
Other pipeline candidates include Phase 1-stage HepTcell for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, anthrax vaccines and cancer immunotherapeutic Oncosyn.
Last week, it executed a 1:30 reverse split of its common shares.
On the working capital front, at the end of June it had $4.2M in quick assets while operations consumed $3.2M during H1.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox