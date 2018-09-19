SunPower upgraded at Credit Suisse after solar tariff exemption

SunPower (SPWR +3.6% ) adds to yesterday's strong gains after Credit Suisse upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral with a $10 price target, raised from $8, after the exemption from Section 201 U.S. import tariffs for its interdigitated back contact solar modules removes a near-term overhang.

Credit Suisse expects no impact on SPWR's 2018 earnings but 2019 and 2020 gross profit should benefit by $35M-$40M/year vs. its prior estimates due to lower tariffs, as the majority of U.S. needs would be met by the 800 MW IBC manufacturing facility in Malaysia and the new 500 MW U.S. factory acquired from SolarWorld.

The firm increases its 2019 and 2020 EPS estimates to a respective $0.01 and $0.07 from its previous outlook for negative $0.21 and negative$0.09 due to lower than expected import tariffs in the U.S. market.