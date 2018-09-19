TD replaces underlying indexes on some ETFs, cuts some fees

Toronto-Dominion ( TD -0.1% ) Asset Management is replacing S&P indexes with Solactive AG indexes in six ETFs, changing names on three of them, and trimming management fees on four of them.

TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TDB) replaces S&P Canada Aggregate Bond Index with Solactive Canadian Select Universe Bond Index; management fee to 0.08% from 0.10%;

TD S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (NYSE:TTP) replacing S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index with Solactive Canada Broad Market Index; name will change to TD Canadian Equity Index ETF and management fee to 0.05% from 0.07%;

TD S&P 500 Index ETF (TPU) replaces S&P 500 Index with Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index; name will change to TD U.S. Equity Index ETF; management fee to 0.08% from 0.10%;

TD S&P 500 CAD Hedged Index ETF (THU) replaces S&P 500 CAD Hedged Index with Solactive US Large Cap Hedged to CAD Index; name will change to TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF; management fee to 0.8% from 0.10%;

TD International Equity Index ETF (TPE) replaces S&P EPAC Ex-Korea LargeMidCapIndex with Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index; no name change or management fee change.

TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF (THE) replaces S&P EPAC Ex-Korea LargeMidCap CAD Hedged Index with Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index; no name change or management fee change.