Germany reiterates view of Nord Stream 2 pipeline as private venture

Germany's government sees the proposed Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would bring Russian gas direct to Germany under the sea and bypassing transit countries, as primarily a commercial venture but wants clarity on the implications for Ukraine.

Pres. Trump and Poland Pres. Duda yesterday issued a joint statement after Duda’s official visit to Washington pledging to work to counter Nord Stream 2.

Asked about the statement, a German government spokesperson said “The chancellor’s position on Nord Stream 2 is that it is primarily a commercial project but naturally we need clarity on the future transit role of Ukraine.”

Gazprom's (OTCPK:OGZPY) Nord Stream 2 consortium includes five European partners: Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), BASF's (OTCQX:BASFY) Wintershall, Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY), OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) and Uniper (OTC:UNPPY).