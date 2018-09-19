Angkor announces a $3.65M earn-in agreement with Hommy Resources

Angkor Gold (OTCPK:ANKOF) entered into an Earn-In Agreement with Canadian-based private company, Hommy 5 Resources Inc., on Angkor’s wholly-owned Banlung property in northeastern Cambodia.

Under the terms of the agreement total investment by Hommy Resources of $3.3M in exploration and development expenditures plus cash payments to Angkor of $350k over a 3-year period for them to acquire a 51% participating interest in the Banlung license.

Upon completion of the initial earn-in option, Hommy Resources has the right to acquire an additional 29% participating interest in the license with the commissioning, and completion of a Feasibility Study.