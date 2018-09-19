Neon Therapeutics flames out, shares down 50% from IPO

Thinly traded micro cap Neon Therapeutics (NTGN -10% ) has been an IPO clunker, down 50% from its debut price of $16 less than a month ago.

The company develops neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancer. Lead candidate is Phase 1-stage NEO-PV-01, being evaluated in melanoma, NSCLC and bladder cancer (with BMY's Opdivo) and with Merck's Keytruda + chemo in NSCLC.

Last Friday, management participated in a fireside chat at Morgan Stanley's Global Healthcare Conference. Shares have dropped 13% since then.

