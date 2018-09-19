U.S. crude futures rise as crude stocks fall to lowest since early 2015

U.S. crude oil futures tack on gains after U.S. government data revealed a fifth straight weekly decline in domestic crude inventories, which fell to their lowest level since February 2015: WTI +1.3% at $70.78/bbl, while Brent +0.3% at $79.27/bbl.

U.S. crude stockpiles fell 2.05M barrels for the week, smaller than forecast but contradicting the 1.25M-barrel increase reported yesterday by the American Petroleum Institute; the result is still ~3% below the five-year average for this time of the year, according to the EIA.

“Although refinery runs have dropped 442K [bbl/day] as we slide into fall maintenance, refining activity remains elevated, with runs over 800K [bbl/day] higher than in 2016,” says Matt Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData.

