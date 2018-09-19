Senate passes Music Modernization as Sirius XM drops holdout

The Senate has passed the Music Modernization Act -- an update to music licensing laws for the streaming age -- after a final holdout, Sirius XM (SIRI -0.4% ), came to a compromise with the Recording Industry Association of America, the National Music Publishers Association and Azoff Music Management.

The act passed the Senate unanimously and updates language to confirm that artists get 50% of performance royalties from pre-1972 sound recordings.

More important to Sirius, it locks in rate certainty for sound recordings for an extra five years, through 2027 -- meaning the 15.5% rate assessed for Sirius XM will hold for nine more years. Sirius in turn is dropping plans to appeal the raise to 15.5% from 11.5%.

The satellite radio firm had protested four elements of the legislation, including the "Classics Act" component that left out terrestrial radio from the pre-1972 royalties.

The Senate bill now goes to the House for passage before it can be signed into law; the House passed a similar bill unanimously in April.