Petrobras shareholders seeking compensation to get day in Dutch court

Petrobras (PBR +1.7% ) shareholders will have their demands for compensation over corruption at the company heard in the Netherlands on Dec. 18, a Dutch court rules.

Shareholders claim to have been misled by PBR, saying the company covered up widespread fraud for years while issuing shares and bonds on the basis of false information; PBR denies all the allegations made in the Dutch case.

Documents released by the Rotterdam court do not specify the amount of compensation demanded by the shareholders.