Konica minolta and Memjet form strategic partnership

Combining Memjet’s printing technology with the hardware expertise of Konica Minolta (OTCPK:KNCAY) has resulted in the creation of digital inkjet print and labeling solutions that deliver the speed, quality and affordable cost of ownership that print and label providers need to succeed in today’s changing markets.

“The responsive nature of digital interactions has reshaped customer expectations,” said Kevin Kern, senior vice president of business intelligence services and product planning at Konica Minolta. “Today’s consumers expect sophisticated, customized communications each time they interact with a brand — even smaller brands with modest budgets. The collaboration between Konica Minolta and Memjet empowers that type of connection, making economical, high quality, customized printing a reality for print and label providers of all sizes.”