Tech Data expands partnership with iPass

Tech Data (TECD +0.4% ) announces an agreement with iPass, a leading provider of global mobile connectivity and location technology. The agreement expands Tech’s distribution of wireless connection management and Wi-Fi connectivity service to the Brazilian market.

"As our first venture with iPass into the Latin America and Caribbean market, we're proud to provide our channel partners in Brazil with comprehensive mobile connectivity solutions to better serve their small to medium-sized business customers," said Carla Carvalho, managing director, Brazil, at Tech Data.