Transgene updates on pipeline

French biotech Transgene (OTCPK:TRGNF) updates investors on its key clinical studies.

Phase 3: Pexa-Vec + Nexavar (sorafenib) in first-line liver cancer. First data readout expected in 2019.

Phase 2 evaluating TG4010 + Opdivo (nivolumab) in first-line NSCLC. Results on primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR) expected in H2 2019.

Phase 1/2: Pexa-Vec + Opdivo in first-line liver cancer. Preliminary data on 15 patients expected mid-2019. Primary endpoint is ORR.

Phase 1/2: TG4001 + Bavencio (avelumab) in 2nd-line HPV+ cancers. Phase 1 data on nine patients expected in Q4. Next data readout expected in H2 2019.

Phase 1/2a: TG6002 in colon cancer. Dosing to begin in coming weeks.

Phase 1: TG1050 + standard-of-care in chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Trial completed. Results to be presented at a major liver conference (most certainly The Liver Meeting in early November) in Q4.

