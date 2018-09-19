U.S. proposes to ease regulation of methane leaks on public lands

The Trump administration proposes to weaken an Obama-era regulation targeting venting and flaring of methane from oil and gas operations on federal lands, its second move in two weeks to ease oversight of methane leaks.

"The flawed 2016 rule was a radical assertion of legal authority that stood in stark contrast to the longstanding understanding of Interior’s own lawyers," the U.S. Interior Department says.

The Obama venting and flaring rule, which was never implemented because it was challenged in court, required oil and gas companies to use various new technologies to cut methane flaring and forced them to replace old equipment and maintain a robust inspection regime for methane leaks.

Revisions to the Obama plan would include changes to the percentage of methane that must be captured at drilling locations and measures on well completions and leak detections.

The Interior Department says the Obama rule would have had a net cost of $1.3B-$1.6B over 10 years, but the revisions would save drillers $734M-$1B over the same period; 5% of U.S. oil and 9% of U.S. gas is produced on public lands.

Last week, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed relaxing a similar rule by allowing companies to reduce how often they must inspect and fix wells and pipelines that leak methane.

ETFs: XLE, VDE, XOP, ERX, OIH, GASL, FCG, XES, ERY, DIG, BGR, GUSH, FENY, IYE, DUG, DRIP, IEO, FIF, GASX, IEZ, NDP, PXE, RYE, PXJ, CRAK, FXN, DDG, NANR, FTXN, JHME, ERYY, ERGF