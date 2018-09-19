HPIL signs MOU with UK's Numbers Unlimited

HPIL Holding (OTCPK:HPIL) announces a Memorandum of Understanding with Numbers Unlimited Limited (NUL) of Cumbria, United Kingdom, to form a Joint Venture to sell NUL’s product range in the North American market.

The Joint Venture will be owned equally by HPIL and NUL, and will be responsible for marketing and selling the Numbers Unlimited ~Elements™ in North America under the terms of a license to be finalized between HPIL and NUL.

"We look forward to working with Numbers Unlimited in America and Canada and to capitalize on our recent acquisition of MyFlyWiFi and its proximity marketing technology portfolio in conjunction with Numbers Unlimited in our Joint Venture”, said Mr. Nitin Amersey, Chairman and CEO of HPIL Holding.