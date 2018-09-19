Bristol-Myers Opdivo price in China half of U.S.

STAT News reports that the in-country price of Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY -0.3% ) Opdivo (nivolumab) in China, approved two months ago for NSCLC, will be ~$84K, half of the U.S. price but in line with analysts' expectations.

Merck (MRK -0.2% ) is doing the same for Keytruda (pembrolizumab), approved by the CNDA about a month ago for melanoma.

Chinese authorities have been more supportive of the use of Western drug makers' products there as they grapple with providing care for its 1.4B citizens, but they insist on substantial discounts due to cost pressures.