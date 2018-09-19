Sempra's SoCalGas to offer renewable natural gas at its fueling stations

Sempra Energy's (NYSE:SRE) SoCalGas says it will soon begin using renewable natural gas for the first time at the 25 utility-owned natural gas vehicle fueling stations across its service territory plus six fueling stations in the San Diego area.

Last month, the utility received approval from the California Public Utilities Commission for a pilot program to purchase the renewable fuel and capture the additional environmental credits generated.

Renewable natural gas is an important tool for reducing emissions from California's transportation sector, and the state provides incentive funding to help trucking fleets transition to renewable natural gas.