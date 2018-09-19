Financial stocks climb as 10-year yield breaches 3%

Banks and insurance companies advance as the 10-year Treasury note yield approaches 3.1%.

The 10-year yield breached 3% on Tuesday, the first time since late May; + 1 basis point to 3.069%. With the 2-year Treasury yield flat at 2.807% in midday trading, the yield curve steepens slightly.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) climbs 1.6% , and the iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) gains 1.2% . S&P 600 Banks Industry Group Index +0.5% .

Some of the frontrunners: Citigroup (C +2.9% ), JPMorgan (JPM +2.7% ), Goldman (GS +2.5% ), Bank OZK (OZK +2.9% ), Fifth Third (FITB +2.5% ), Deutsche Bank (DB +3.2% ), Barclays (BCS +2.9% ), Manulife (MFC +3.2% ), Prudential Financial (PRU +2.9% ).

