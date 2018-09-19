Credit Suisse updates on Dollar Tree integration efforts

Credit Suisse sees upside from Dollar Tree's (DLTR -0.4% ) decision to close the Family Dollar headquarters and integrate personnel to the Chesapeake location.

"Beyond the operational benefits of bringing FDO’s executive and support staff closer to a Dollar Tree team that is clearly executing well, this move lays the groundwork for further integration of the 2 chains," updates CS.

The firm has an Outperform rating on Dollar Tree and a price target of $96.00.

Previously: Dollar Tree to consolidate store support centers (Sept. 18)