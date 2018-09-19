U.S. DEA to down-classify GW Pharma's Epidiolex; shares up 8%

GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH +8% ) is up on more than a 4x surge in volume on the heels of a report by Morgan Stanley's David Lebowitz (OVERWEIGHT/$197) saying the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is expected to reclassify Epidiolex (cannabidiol) to allow for medicinal use.

The medication, approved by the FDA about two months ago for severe forms of epilepsy, is currently categorized as Schedule I alongside heroin and cocaine.The revised classification, expected to occur in the next few days, will move Epidiolex to Schedule IV, the same class as Xanax, Ambien and Tramadol.