Reuters: Orange Bank CEO to resign

The chief of Orange Bank -- the online bank set up less than a year ago by French telecom Orange (NYSE:ORAN) -- is set to resign in the next few weeks, Reuters reports.

Andre Coisne had previously launched online banks for ING Direct and Credit Agricole's BforBank, and joined to lead Orange's efforts after the company took a majority stake in Groupama Banque.

Meanwhile, Orange had set up a new management structure at its banking unit which may have spurred executive friction amid a culture clash, and the company hasn't updated on signup progress since February.

At that point, it had 100,000 clients vs. a goal of 2M bank customers within 10 years.

Now Coisne is set to exit the struggling operation, according to the report.