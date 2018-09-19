Amazon Scout seen as threat for specialty retailers

Online retailers Stitch Fix (SFIX -6.1% ) and Etsy (ETSY -4.6% ) both trade lower after CNBC reports that Amazon is testing a new shopping site.

The company's Scout shopping service will ask shoppers to like or dislike certain product before showing them other similar items based on their choices.

"This is a new way to shop, allowing customers to browse millions of items and quickly refine the selection based solely on visual attribute," says Amazon about Scout.