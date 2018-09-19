Amazon Scout seen as threat for specialty retailers

Online retailers Stitch Fix (SFIX -6.1%) and Etsy (ETSY -4.6%) both trade lower after CNBC reports that Amazon is testing a new shopping site.
The company's Scout shopping service will ask shoppers to like or dislike certain product before showing them other similar items based on their choices.
"This is a new way to shop, allowing customers to browse millions of items and quickly refine the selection based solely on visual attribute," says Amazon about Scout.
Investors may be viewing Scout as a threat to the some home furnishing chains, with Williams-Sonoma (WSM -1.5%) and Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) both showing a loss on the day.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox