Google Home tops Q2 speaker shipments; Apple HomePod doesn't rank

Google (GOOG +0.2% )(GOOGL) Home Mini was the best-selling voice-enabled speaker in Q2, according to new Strategy Analytics data.

Amazon’s (AMZN -1.5% ) Echo Dot came in second place.

The two combined accounted for 38% of the market and 11.7M units shipped.

Add in Amazon’s standard Echo and the companies took 50% of the global market or 5.8M units.

Alibaba’s (BABA +3.4% ) Tmall Genie and Google’s standard Home tied to round out the top five with 0.8M units shipped and a 7% share each.

Apple’s HomePod didn’t rank but was lumped into the “Rest of Total Market” section that shipped 4.3M units for a 36% share.

Last month, Canalys said Google’s Home and Mini would top the Q2 market with 5.4M shipped.

