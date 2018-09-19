Egalet down 44% on termination of debt tender offer and default

Nano cap Egalet (EGLT -44.4% ) is down on almost an 8x surge in volume in response to its disclosure that it has withdrawn its offer to repurchase its 5.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2020 triggering a default.

Also, Nasdaq has informed it that plans to delist its shares due to its low market value. Trading was suspended today and will now transition to the OTCQX Bulletin Board. The company has 15 days to appeal the decision.

The delisting qualifies as a "Fundamental Change" per the agreement terms for its 6.50% Notes which stipulates that the company repurchase all the debt at full value plus accrued interest within 20-35 days.

The company is currently in talks with debt holders to restructure its obligations and with legal and financial advisors to identify strategic alternatives. It is also in discussions with a third party about an all-stock transaction to acquire additional assets.