UK CPI rises by 2.7% in August

British consumer prices in August rose by 2.7% Y/Y against the expectations of 2.4%.

Core CPI, which excludes food, energy, alcohol, and tobacco costs rose at a seasonally adjusted rate of 2.1%, compared to forecasts for 1.8% and the 1.9% pace seen in July.

The Bank of England held interest rates steady last week and emphasized its expectations for inflation to slow “sustainably to the 2% target at a conventional horizon”.

However, the UK central bank was adamant that its “projections were conditioned on the expectation of a smooth adjustment to the average of a range of possible outcomes for the United Kingdom’s eventual trading relationship with the European Union.

