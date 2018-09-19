Reports: Apple held 62% of Q2 handset profit, dominated premium smartphones

Apple (AAPL -0.1% ) held 62% of Q2 global handset profits, according to Counterpoint Research data.

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) came in second with 17%, trailed by Huawei (8%), OPPO (5%), Vivo (4%), and Xiaomi (XI) (3%).

Samsung’s profits declined 21% Y/Y on weaker than expected sales of the Galaxy S9 series.

Apple held 43% of all “premium sales” for phones priced over $800 in the quarter. Samsung followed with 24% and then OPPO (10%), Huawei (9%), Xioami (3%), and OnePlus (2%).