Sanderson Farms updates on hurricane impact

Sanderson Farms (SFM -0.9% ) reports that it did not experience any significant damage to either of its processing facilities, feed mill or hatcheries in North Carolina during Hurricane Florence.

The Kinston, North Carolina, processing plant resumed one shift of operations yesterday. The company plans to resume operations at its St. Pauls processing plant once it is safe for employees to navigate roads and highways.

Sanderson says current information indicates that 70 broiler houses out of 880 in North Carolina have flooded and that it has been able to reach most of the farms previously isolated by flood waters to ensure adequate care and feed is available to the chickens on those farms. Electrical power continues to be restored at a steady pace. Full power is expected to be restored to all of its independent farms shortly.

