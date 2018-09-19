Japan exports rise as U.S.-bound shipments grow amid trade war fears

Japan's export growth accelerated 6.6% Y/Y in August from 3.9% in the prior month, beating estimates of 5.6% supported by stronger shipments to the United States, a sign the escalating trade friction between the Washington and Beijing has yet to hit Japanese trade.

Japan's exports to the United States rose 5.3% in the year to August, the first gain in three months, led by medicines, construction and mining machinery.

However, the imports from the United States surged 21.5% in August, led by aircraft and liquefied natural gas, cutting Japan's trade surplus with the United States by 14.5% Y/Y to $4.06B.

