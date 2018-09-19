Tech | On the Move

Jack Ma recants 1M job promise on US-China tensions

Alibaba’s (BABA +3.9%) Jack Ma recants his promise to bring 1M jobs to the United States.

Ma made the pledge to incoming President Donald Trump during a January meeting. 

Key Ma quote: “The promise was made on the premise of friendly US-China partnerships and rational trade relations. That premise no longer exists today, so our promise cannot be fulfilled.” 

Ma will step down as Alibaba chairman within the next year.       

