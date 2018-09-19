Mexico launches oil contract reviews with Talos-led deal

The incoming Mexican government starts its promised review of oil contracts, starting with a major project won by a consortium led by Talos Energy (TALO +1.2% ), says Rocio Nahle, designated to be the country's next energy minister.

President-elect Obrador vowed during this year's election campaign to review all oil contracts awarded under his predecessor for signs of corruption.

The CEO of Sierra Oil & Gas, which holds a 45% stake in the project to match Talos' ownership, welcomes the review, saying he is "most interested that they clear up all of their thoughts that there was manipulation."

The Talos-led consortium, which also includes the U.K.'s Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF), in 2017 said its Zama-1 well drilled in the Area 7 shallow water block confirmed the discovery of a deposit that could hold 1.2B-1.8B barrels of crude oil.