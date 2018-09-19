Wheeler REIT proxy fight continues with another letter from Stilwell Group

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR +1% ) gains after another letter from dissident shareholder Stillwell Group presses its case to replace three Wheeler board members.

Stilwell points out that it has been involved in 64 other small cap financial companies over the past 18 years and that 60 of them have been profitable.

And while Wheeler said in a letter yesterday that Stilwell hasn't presented a concrete plan, Stilwell says, "Our plan for WHLR is to relentlessly focus on maximizing value for the common shareholders--something that the legacy directors have clearly failed at."

Today's gain is a drop in the bucket. Since the beginning of the year, Wheeler shares have fallen more than 50%.

Previously: Wheeler REIT urges shareholders to reject Stilwell nominees for board (Sept. 18)