Overstock.com introduces lease-to-own service through Aaron's unit

Overstock.com (OSTK -1% ) adds to its financial services offerings by providing a lease-to-own purchase option through Progressive Leasing, a unit of Aaron's (AAN -0.7% ).

After submitting an application, each customer will get an instant decision, Overstock.com says. The lease-to-own option is available on more than 3M products on the website.

Lease-to-own customer orders will be shipped after an initial $49 payment. Customers will own leased items after exercising a 90-day purchase option, an early lease buyout, or by completing 12 months of payments.

