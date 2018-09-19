CFTC orders Bank of America to pay $30M to ISDAFIX manipulation probe

Bank of America (BAC +3.2% ) will pay a $30M civil monetary penalty to settle charges for attempting to manipulate U.S. Dollar ISDAFIX benchmark swap rates, marking the ninth CFTC enforcement action in its USD ISDAFIX manipulation probe.

The CFTC found that BofA--starting in January 2007 through December 2012-- made false reports and attempted to manipulate the U.S. Dollar International Swaps and Derivatives Association Fix, a leading benchmark used in a range of interest-rate products, to benefit its derivatives positions.

The CFTC order states that Bank of America commenced significant remedial action to strengthen the internal controls and policies relating to all benchmarks, including ISDAFIX.

