Energy services stocks ready for comeback, Morgan Stanley says

Oilfield services stocks have seen the least amount of traction amid the recovery in energy, but Morgan Stanley analysts think more spending by exploration and production companies should finally help boost multiples in the industry.

Stanley raises its industry outlook to Attractive from In-Line, seeing the stage set for a coordinated global increase in upstream capex in 2020 in the first year of material positive growth across the globe since 2013, as upstream operators loosening the reins on 2019 and 2020 budgets.

The firm's favorite Overweight-rated stocks are Baker Hughes (BHGE +2% ), due to its distinctive gas- and LNG-oriented equipment offering, and Halliburton (HAL +2.9% ) on valuation.

Among smaller caps, Stanley likes Transocean's (RIG +4% ) near-term cash flow resiliency from a best-in-class contract book complemented by significant bull case upside, while Nabors Industries' (NBR +3.3% ) strong position in the U.S. and international onshore drilling markets gives it broad leverage to the cyclical recovery.

Rated Equal Weight: FET, OIS, WFT, CLB, NOV, SLB.

Rated Underweight: DO, DRQ.