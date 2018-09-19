Transocean +4% after Wells Fargo upgrade, Morgan Stanley praise

Transocean (RIG +3.8% ) surges after winning analyst love from Wells Fargo, which upgraded the stock to Outperform from Market Perform with a $16 price target, up from $13, and Morgan Stanley, which calls the stock one of its favorites among smaller caps among offshore drillers.

At Wells, analyst Judson Bailey cites RIG's deepwater leverage for his upgrade while also significantly raising his EBITDA and net asset value estimates across the offshore drilling space to reflect increasing demand combined with tightening availability for high spec ultra-deepwater rigs, which is quickly pushing dayrate expectations higher as well as the market value for ultra-deepwater assets.