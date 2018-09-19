Wall Street banks fear credit trading platforms no longer exclusive: Bloomberg

Credit traders at some of the world's biggest banks are convinced that rivals and even some clients now have access to trading platforms that had long been exclusive to banks, Bloomberg reports, citing interviews with more than 16 bankers.

For decades, wholesale trading venues, operated by interdealer brokers, were solely used by big banks which served as primary market makers for institutional investors that trade corporate bonds and other debt.

On these platforms, banks can anonymously sell unwanted positions, source bonds from each other, and obtain pricing information. That gave banks control.

After the financial crisis, new regulations forced banks to curb riskier investments. That resulted in a wave of new trading venues and eroded banks' role in the corporate debt market.

Furthermore, banks' credit traders suspect that interdealer brokers, under pressure to boost commission, are letting investors and brokers onto platforms where dealers trade.

Previously: U.S. corporate debt growth seen continuing, unless exports tank: S&P Global (June 4)