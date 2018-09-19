ArcelorMittal workers vote for strike, would follow earlier U.S. Steel vote

Nearly 15K workers at U.S. plants owned by ArcelorMittal (MT +2.2% ) have voted to go on strike as contract disputes drag on, the United Steelworkers Union says.

"Now that the company is generating enormous - even historic - amounts of cash, it is an insult that bargaining progress has been hindered by management's unrealistic concessionary demands and unfair labor practices," says USW International President Leo Gerard.

A strike at MT would follows another strike by 16K U.S. Steel (X +0.4% ) workers that was approved earlier this month; the two companies combined account for ~25% of all U.S. steel production.

