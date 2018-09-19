Canada's Trudeau wants some flexibility from U.S. in Nafta talks: Reuters

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants to see some flexibility from the U.S. if the two neighbors are to reach a deal to amend Nafta, Reuters reports.

Canada is pushing back against pressure from the Trump administration to make concessions they say are needed for a trilateral trade agreement. After Canada and U.S. trade officials failed to reach a deal by an Aug. 31 deadline set by President Trump, he's now pressing for a deal by Oct. 1, before the midterm elections.

“We’re interested in what could be a good deal for Canada but we’re going to need to see a certain amount of movement in order to get there, and that’s certainly what we’re hoping for,” Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.

Negotiators are arguing over cultural protections, dispute resolution, and a U.S. demand for more access to Canada’s protected dairy market.

The Canadian dollar has strengthened 0.45% against the U.S. dollar today, and is up 3% over the past three months.

ETFs: FXC, EWC, QCAN, FCAN, HEWC, BBCA, FLCA