Tests show water quality remains protected at Sutton Plant, Duke Energy says

Duke Energy (DUK -2.2% ) says water samples collected from various locations show that coal ash released from a landfill under construction has not harmed water quality in Sutton Lake in Wilmington, N.C.

DUK says Hurricane Florence, which produced a historic rainfall totaling more than 30 inches at the plant, caused water and ~2K cubic yards of soil and ash to erode from the landfill; DUK says most of the contents were captured in a perimeter ditch around the landfill, and cleanup work has begun.

DUK also says it has restored power to 1.6M customers, with another 140K remaining.

