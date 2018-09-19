Herman Miller +5.6% after Q1 profit topper

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) is up 5.6% postmarket after it topped the high end of profit estimates and beat revenue expectations with broad gains in its fiscal Q1 earnings.

Net sales rose 7.6% and EPS rose 21% on an adjusted basis. EBITDA rose 7.3% to $73.6M.

New orders, meanwhile, were up 6% to $630.6M. Backlog was up 4.3% to $346.4M.

Gross margin dipped to 36% from 37.4%; about 60 basis points of the decline came due to adopting ASC 606 for revenue recognition.

Sales by segment: North America, $343.7M (up 4.6%); ELA, $115.4M (up 23.6%); Specialty, $77.3M (up 2.9%); Consumer, $88.2M (up 6%).

Orders by segment: North America, $345M (up 3%); ELA, $125M (up 15.2%); Specialty, $80.1M (up 6.2%); Consumer, $80.5M (up 5.8%).

Cash and equivalents were $101.7M -- down $102.2M from last quarter due largely to $77M in strategic investments in HAY and Maars Living Walls.

Cash flow from operations was $33.6M, vs. a year-ago $18.9M.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. ET.

