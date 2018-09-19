Williams asks FERC to place completed Atlantic Sunrise project into full service

Williams Cos. (WMB, WPZ) says the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline project has achieved mechanical completion, and 1.7B cf/day of critically needed capacity is ready to be placed in service pending final approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The nearly $3B expansion of the existing Transco natural gas pipeline will connect Marcellus gas supplies with markets in the Mid-Atlantic, including the Cove Point LNG facility, and the southeastern U.S.

The project has included the installation of ~200 miles of large diameter pipeline, two greenfield compressor stations and compressor station modifications in five states.