Bloomberg: Qualcomm plans to give CEO a raise

Bloomberg sources say Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) board will announce higher pay for CEO Steve Mollenkopf as a show of confidence in his leadership during turbulent times for the company.

Mollenkopf has been CEO for four-and-a-half years. During that period, Apple stopped using its products and paying billions in licensing fees (kicking up a global legal battle), the company narrowly avoided a hostile takeover by Broadcom, and then walked away from its own acquisition of NXP Semiconductors.

