More details on Amazon cashierless store report

Some grocery stocks are seeing volatile trading after hours as details emerge about the late-day report that Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is looking at opening up to 3,000 cashierless stores by 2021 -- its latest major shot across the bow of an entrenched industry.

Amazon finished down 0.8% and is near flat after hours. Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is flat postmarket while Kroger (NYSE:KR) has swung back to a 1.2% after-hours gain following a finish down 1.4% . Target (NYSE:TGT) is down 0.2% in late trading after closing down 0.6% .

Bloomberg's report paints a picture of something in between a fast-meal location like Pret A Manger or Subway, and a 7-Eleven style convenience store with more groceries in addition to prepared meals.

CEO Jeff Bezos thinks the company's best chance to disrupt brick-and-mortar shopping may be mealtime logjams in busy cities, according to the report.

Either route the company pursues will be expensive. The original AmazonGo cashierless store in downtown Seattle needed $1M in hardware alone to enable the sensors to allow people to scan in on entry and simply walk out with what they wanted.

But sticking to prepared foods rather than groceries would require fewer cameras and sensors, and those goods have a wider profit margin than groceries do.

The U.S. currently has 155,000 convenience stores, with 122,500 of them combined with gas stations; nonfuel purchases at those stores were $233B in 2016, led by tobacco products.