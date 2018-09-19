SEC goes after ex Sientra chief after 2015 stock plunge

The SEC is suing former Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) CEO Hani Zeini for allegedly concealing problems with the company's breast implants and other products while it was raising over $61M.

The agency says Mr. Zeini allowed the capital raise to close despite learning three days earlier that implant sales in Europe would be suspended due to contamination in manufacturing.

When the news broke on September 24, 2015, that the certificate for Brazilian supplier Silimed had been suspended by UK regulators, the stock plummeted 53% to $9.70.

The SEC seeks a civil fine and ban from holding officer or director positions in the case.

