National Retail Properties to redeem $300M principal of 5.500% notes

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) is notifying holders of 5.500% notes due 2021 that it will redeem all outstanding notes on Oct. 19, 2018.

The notes will be redeemed in cash at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of notes plus a make-whole amount of $18.24M, plus accrued and unpaid interest. As of Sept. 19, 2018, about $300M principal amount of notes remained outstanding.

Previously: National Retail Properties prices $400M senior unsecured notes due 2028 and $300M senior unsecured notes due 2048 (Sept. 19)