Red Hat -4% on mixed Q2 report with downside Q3 guide

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) drops 4% aftermarket on Q2 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue despite a 14% Y/Y growth. Downside Q3 guidance has revenue of $848M to $856M (consensus: $862.2M) and EPS of $0.87 (consensus: $0.92).

In-line FY19 guidance has revenue of $3.36B to $3.4B (consensus: $3.4B; was: $3.38B to $3.41B) with EPS of $3.45 to $3.49 (consensus: $3.47; was: $3.44 to $3.48).

Revenue breakdown: Subscription, $722.7M (consensus: $724.1M); Training and Services, $100.5M (consensus: $104M).

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here along with the prepared remarks and slides.

