Apple Hospitality REIT reports minor damage at eastern NC hotels

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) says damage at its five hotels in eastern North Carolina appears to be minor and doesn't expect financial impact to be material.

Preliminary reports from initial property inspections have indicated some minor wind- and water-related damage. All of its hotels are now operational and the company remains focused on the welfare of guests and associates at its hotels.

Apple Hospitality says it maintains comprehensive insurance coverage for property, business interruption, and other risks with respect to its hotels, with industry standard deductibles in each of the locations.

