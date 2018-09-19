Avon Products consolidating U.S. ops, cutting 100 jobs

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) will consolidate U.S. operations into its facilities in Suffern, N.Y., part of an ongoing plan to streamline the business.

That means the sale of offices in Rye, N.Y., which it expects to complete in 2019.

And it calls for cutting about 100 positions.

AVP is up 2.2% after hours.

"With Avon's international focus, simplifying our U.S. operations is a logical next step in providing fuel for growth, and a further example of our commitment to improve Avon's performance and become more fit for purpose," says CEO Jan Zijderveld.