BLOK Technologies announces MOU with Visionary Private Equity

BLOK Technologies (OTCPK:BLPFF) announced it has entered into a non-binding MOU with Visionary Private Equity Group to form a joint venture for the development of technology for the real estate industry.

Under the terms of the MOU, BLOK will license its Greenstream blockchain technology platform in exchange for a $500k licensing fee and a 25% equity position in a to-be formed joint venture company.

Also, they will be adding a 3rd strategic partner from the real estate industry, who is expected to provide $5M in funding.