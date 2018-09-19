Uniti closes sale-leaseback on fiber with U.S. TelePacific

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) has closed the second tranche of a sale-leaseback and fiber acquisition with U.S. TelePacific Holdings.
That gets Uniti 32,000 fiber strand miles in California that it will lease back to TelePacific on a triple-net basis. Total consideration for this second tranche was $70M.
It had entered the deal back in March, for a total of 38,000 fiber strand miles across California, Nevada, Texas and Massachusetts (along with exclusive use of 7,000 strand miles in Texas).
It closed the first tranche on May 1.
