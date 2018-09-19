Starwood Property completes purchase of energy project finance debt business

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) completes the previously announced acquisition of GE Capital's (NYSE:GE) Energy Financial Services' Project Finance Debt business.

Under the agreement, Starwood acquired for $2.5B a business with 22 full-time employees across loan origination, underwriting, capital markets, and asset management and a loan portfolio consisting of 50 senior loans secured by energy infrastructure real assets including about $470M of unfunded loan commitments.

That amount excludes $150M of loans that are subject to an Oct. 15th delayed closing due to potential near term repayment.

Previously: Starwood Property Trust completes $347M securitization (Aug. 22)

Previously: Starwood Property Trust reports private offering of $300M senior notes (Aug. 14)